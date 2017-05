Joaquin Palacio and Pedro Infante have earned the distinction of Valeditorian and Salutatorian of the graduation class of RHS 2017. RHS graduate Edna Ramos Parr is the guest speaker. Seniors are:

Miguel (Angel) Cordova

Juan Flores

Jose Fregoso

Raziel Galindo

Alzlea Hernandez

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/