Nueces Canyon Junior Livestock Association - calling all BULL RIDERS!

Yes, bull riders young and old from 4 to 64 are invited to an Open Bull Riding with $1500.00 added money – for Mutton Bustin’ to Senior Bulls and everything in between! The Texas Senior Pro Bull Riders sanctioned event will be Saturday, August 5th, with the gates opening at 6:30 p.m. at Bruce Park Arena on Hwy 55 one mile north of Camp Wood, Texas.

The event is in conjunction with the 56th Annual Old Settlers Reunion, held every first Saturday in August. The whole day is filled with activities starting with the downtown parade, followed by a rush to Lindbergh Park where there are booths, booths, and more booths to check out for your indulgent food hankering and for finding that special treasure. All throughout the day will be contests of skill – pie baking, salsa making, horseshoe pitching, washer tossing and more. While on the big stage, the Nueces Canyon Chamber of Commerce will crown this year’s King and Queen of OSR. (As of press time it is still remains a surprise!) This will be followed by music, an auction, and DJ Mario Rangel, featuring “the Baxter Boy”.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/