Nueces Canyon gears up for 56th Old Settlers Reunion August 4-5

It’s that time of the year again! The Nueces Canyon Chamber of Commerce wishes to announce that the 56th annual Old Settlers Reunion will be held on Friday and Saturday, August 5th and 6th at the Charles Lindberg Park in Camp Wood, Texas, and to invite everyone in this area to attend. It is a time to see old friends, meet new friends and to enjoy music and activities in the park. Several high school class reunions are also planned.

The first event on the list is the Ex-Students and Teachers Reunion in the park on Friday night. Nueces Canyon students will combine with those from earlier schools such as Camp Wood, Barksdale, Montell, Hackberry, Vance, Pulliam, Brushy Creek, Camp Wood Creek, and possibly others to reminisce and retell important stories. Guests should gather in the park at about 6:30 p.m. to register; a short business meeting will begin at seven, and local celebrity Shane Stumpf will then entertain the crowd with his repertoire of country-western music. Shane sings and plays guitar and fiddle, and this will be his third appearance at this event.

