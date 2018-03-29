For the second year in a row, RHS’ Nikki Rangel finished 2nd winning another silver medal in the State of Texas Powerlifting State Championships held in Waco. Nikki competed against 1A/2A division. Nikki had an outstanding junior year campaign and is primed to win it all in 2019. Congratulations to Nikki Rangel on representing Rocksprings High School and the community of Rocksprings.

