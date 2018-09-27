Neighbor Sonora ravaged with flood waters last Friday

With grounds already saturated with recent rains from the past few weeks, the town of Sonora just couldn’t hold anymore water as heavy rains hit there last week. In just a few hours, around 3-6 inches were reported in their town. Flood waters soon rose and left many people stranded and houses flooded. Interstate 10 was closed for high water through that area also. The Devil’s River News reported that emergency teams rescued about 30-40 people by boat as homes were engulfed with water. Kimberley Meyer, editor of the News, said,

“In record time, the Dry Devil’s River filled the draw in town carrying any and everything in its path. Flood waters breached the banks flooding homes and businesses alike.” As the flood water receded, volunteers and emergency organizations were busy Saturday morning as the cleanup begin.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/