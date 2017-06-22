Mother of teen daughters killed in distracted driving crash pleads with motorists to stay focused on the road

AUSTIN – Stacey Riddle knows the pain of every parent’s worst nightmare. On the way home from a spring break trip last year, her teenage daughters were killed when the car in which they were riding collided with an 18-wheeler. Brianna Robinson, 19, and Jade Robinson, 17, died when the car’s driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic while checking her phone.

“I keep waiting for Brianna and Jade to walk through the front door, but I know they never will again,” Riddle said. “People are constantly on their cell phones. They don’t consider that using their phones while driving can have tragic consequences and forever change their lives, the lives of their loved ones and the lives of people they don’t even know.”

As the busy summer driving season approaches, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid distractions and give driving their full attention. With 1 in 5 crashes in Texas caused by distracted driving, TxDOT is pushing its “Talk, Text, Crash” messaging across the state to encourage safe summer driving.

