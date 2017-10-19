The Mighty Rocksprings Angora Band continues to be ‘mighty’ though small in number. Although without cheerleaders, football players, mascot and other band members, this group and director Tim Smith provide each varsity game with music and school spirit. Those pictured are: (l-r) bottom row: Ethan Hyde, Corban Lyon, Damon Bounds, second row: Vivica Munoz, Ailynn Infante, Suzie Rangel, Ruby Barrera, third: Karla Ortiz, Ranon Ramirez, Alex Hyde, Mea Gonzales, fourth Jacob Palacio, Eddie Ortiz and fifth row Roberto Rivas and Wendell Epperson.

