Merry Hearts to crown Gene Graham as Old Settlers King

The Merry Hearts Club of Edwards County gathered at Vaquero’s Cafe for a lunch meeting in Rocksprings this past Wednesday. Business had to do with the crowning of Mr. Gene Graham as this year’s Old Settlers King on Saturday morning, June 30th before the parade begins.

Immediately following the parade a reception in honor of Graham will be held at the Edwards County Park Building over at the fair grounds. Cookies and lemonade will be served to the public.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/