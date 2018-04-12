Lorri Garcia- Ruiz is newly appointed Edwards County Interim Tax Assessor- Collector

Edwards County Deputy Tax Assessor-Collector Lorri Garcia- Ruiz is now the County’s new Interim Tax Assessor-Collector.

The Edwards County Commissioners Court appointed Garcia- Ruiz to the position during a regular meeting on March 13, 2018 after Commissioners accepted Mark Bean’s letter of resignation as Tax Assessor-Collector. Upon accepting Bean’s letter, the court appointed Garcia-Ruiz as the Interim Tax Assessor-Collector.

