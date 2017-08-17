At one of their “what-shall-we-do-next” sessions prior to the outing, they watched a movie promoting zip-lining at Palo Duro Canyon. The prospect of zooming down a cable rising as far as 230 feet from the canyon floor seemed appealing.

They’re still talking about the experience, and Howell, a retired Tulia educator, is delighted to learn he’s the oldest person ever to ride the zipline, which now is in its fifth year of operation. Perhaps least surprised are his two sons, Look, Up in the Sky!...three grandsons and six great-granddaughters, who have been advised that riding the Ruidoso, NM, zipline now is near the top of his new “bucket list.

