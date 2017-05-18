Local severely injured in drug deal gone wrong

On May 14, 2017, the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Mesa Motel located in the City of Rocksprings for an assault. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies met with the victim, Francisco Carrillo (28 year old male) who had a cut above his left eye and had swelling around his neck and ear area. The victim was unable to immediately identify who had assaulted him and other patrons of the Mesa Motel who were standing outside at the time denied seeing the assault happen and it was even stated that the patrons were fearful of retaliation if they were seen speaking with the deputies at the scene.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/