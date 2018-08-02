Local rodeo contestants win big at AJRA NFR

Edwards County was well represented at the American Junior Rodeo Association NFR held in Sweetwater on July 25-28th. Colton Greene brought home the year end saddle for winning the year end 16-19 Tiedown Calf Roping and also won the average at the NFR. In addition, he also ended up as the Reserve All Around for the Year and for the NFR. Gracie Greene placed on her new barrel horse in the 9-12 Barrel Race. Parents of Gracie and Colton are Chantz and Jodi Greene.

Tucker Shanklin, son of Jake and Hillary Shanklin, brought home the Bull Riding Championship for the year in the 13-15 age group.

