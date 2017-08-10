Local rains received, burn ban lifted

The large thunderstorm complex that caused all the rain Monday moved east and left widespread 3-5 inches of rain in the Hill Country...and widespread 2-4 inches across portions of the I-35 corridor from Georgetown down to San Antonio. Some areas in the Hill Country registered over 7 inches of rain.

Rocksprings and Edwards County were fortunate to receive pretty widespread rains during the day Monday. Eddie and Joan Rudasill, west of town off 55N, recorded just over 2.5”, Brenna and Nace Bissett, on the west edge of Rocksprings, 2”, Carroll and Tooter Smith measured 1.2” NE of town off HWY 41. Generally, rains seemed to be around 2”.

