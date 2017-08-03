Local girls succeed in state games

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) held its State Games of Texas in McAllen this past weekend. Representing Rocksprings were Camille and Skylar Harris and Zoe and Claire Burleson.

Camille took the bronze in the 3200m. Claire claimed the silver in the shot put. Zoe brought home two golds along with two new records in the shot put and discus. Zoe set records in both of hers throwing 41’ 6 1/4” in the shot put and 145’2” in the discus.

