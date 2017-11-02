Local Directors attend 77th Annual Meeting of Texas Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Directors

Local, Upper Nueces-Frio Soil and Water Conservation District Directors, Marty Graham, Volney Hough and C.A. Brashears attended the 77th Annual State Meeting of Texas Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Directors. The Annual State Meeting was held at the Moody Garden Hotel, Spa & Convention in Galveston on Oct. 23-24, 2017. Marty also serves on the Texas State Soil and Water Conserva tion Board (TSSWCB) representing Area II and West Texas and Volney serves as President of the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts (ATSWCD) at the meeting.

The meeting provided SWCD Directors, employees, and conservation partners the opportunity to address issues relevant to the state of Texas’ natural resources as well as networking, professional development and training opportunities.

