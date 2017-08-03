Loaded with auto parts this truck’s load probably shifted causing it to turn over about 14 miles south on HWY 55 S about 9:15 p.m. last Saturday. Law enforcement rerouted traffic through Vance. Seems there is a trailer/truck accident or motorcycle wreck one or more times each week. The driver of this truck was uninjured. He said he was familiar with the road having driven it numerous times.

