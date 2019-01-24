Llano River Watershed Alliance releases report on recent flooding on the Llano

January 21, 2019-Were there 100-year floods on the Llano last fall? How did they affect aquatic and riparian habitat? Are there still downed trees in the river that could endanger paddlers? If these questions have crossed your mind, then download a copy of Floods on the Llano River, Texas – Fall 2018, a report just released by The Llano River Watershed Alliance.

On October 16, 2018, following a series of high-water events over a three-week period, the second largest flood in recorded history swept down the Llano River in central Texas. At its peak, the flood reached 40.17 feet with an estimated discharge of 278,000 cubic feet per second. These events resulted in the tragic deaths of five individuals and caused significant damage to property and infrastructure.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/