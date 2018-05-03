Lady Angoras win Regional Track and Field Meet, Angoras place 3rd

By Coach Kane Harris

The Angora track teams had tremendous success at the Regional Track and Field meet held last weekend in Huntsville. Overall, the boys team finished 3rd and the girls team won the Team Championship. Individually, the Angoras also had a great deal of success with 5 qualifiers for the State Track and Field meet to be held in Austin on May 11th and 12th. Thank you Coach Masters, Coach Toot, Coach Burleson and Coach Dulaney for all of your hard work and dedication to these athletes.

