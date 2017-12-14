Lady Angoras now claim 9-2 record

By Coach Allison Burleson

The Lady Angoras’ teams traveled to Ozona once again for a pre-season game against the Ozona Lady Lions on Tuesday, December 5th. The Junior Varsity team took the floor first, but struggled against the full court press. The final score was 19 to 45. Daniela Garcia scored 7, Cadejra Ramos 6, Kaiya Germany 4 and Andrea Ruiz 2.

Next, the varsity team got off to a very slow and sluggish start and trailed the Lady Lions by 6 at the half. Their third quarter was much the same, but the ladies in red never gave up and managed to change the tide in the fourth quarter. Zoe Burleson and Jasmine Montes combined for 21 of the 23 points in the fourth quarter, thanks to their guards who battled non-stop to feed them. After trailing the entire game, the Lady Angoras tipped the scale with only minutes to go and won the game 44 to 40. Z. Burleson finished with 23 points, followed by Montes with 14. Amandah Viera put in 3 points and Grace Burleson, Jasmine Carrillo, Alexis Samora and Nikki Rangel each added a free throw. The win brought the girls record to 9 and 2.

