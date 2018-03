Lady Angoras selected for girls basketball All District are: (l-r top) New Comer- Skylar Harris, MVPZoe Burleson, Honorable Mention- Amandah Viera, (l-r bottom) 1st Team - Grace Burleson and Honorable Mention- Jasmin Montes and Alexis Samora.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/