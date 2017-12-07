Lady A’s return to Ozona to claim tournament championship

The Rocksprings Lady A’s team traveled to Ozona on November 30th to begin a three day tournament and compete in five games that would lead them to the Tournament Championship. They began the tournament slow and stale and fell to the Ozona Lady Lions 45 to 55. Later that evening, they would turn their focus on a comeback.

The Lady Angoras next beat Sonora 57 to 22. They returned Friday, December 1st to take on the Alpine Lady Bucks. The half time lead was a mere 9 points, but the Lady A’s came on strong in the second half to win the game 49 to 32. The return trip to Ozona on Saturday morning would find the girls facing Comstock. The ladies took care of the game for a win of 54 to 19 that would take them to the championship game.

