Lady A’s, on to Area

The Lady Angoras wrapped up their district season with a win against Medina on Tuesday, February 6th. The night also included Senior Night as it was the last home game for the girls. The first quarter meant business to the Lady A’s. They knocked down ten buckets and some free throws to end the quarter 23 to 0. Medina managed to put up 9 points in the second quarter, but the Lady Angoras led the show 45 to 9 at the half. The scoring continued for the red team as three members put up double digits.

The final score was 80 to 25. Zoe Burleson finished with a double double and a year high of 39 points with 16 rebounds, Amandah Viera scored 14, Skylar Harris got another double double with 12 points and 10 assists, Jasmin Montes had 7 points and Grace Burleson, Jasmine Carrillo, Alexis Samora and Daniela Garcia each added 2 points. The Rocksprings girls finished district with a 10-2 record and will advance in the playoffs as the number two team in the district. Seniors honored that night were manager Karina Ortiz and players Grace Burleson, Daniela Garcia, Jasmin Montes and Alexis Samora.

