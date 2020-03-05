J W Guthrie garners win in Sheriff’s race

Late Tuesday night results were coming in all over Texas. Edwards County was one of them. Former Texas Game Warden, J W Guthrie won in the Edwards County Sheriff’s race over incumbent Sheriff Pamela Elliott in the Republican Spring Primary March 3rd. There were no Democrat candidates.

In the County Commissioner Precinct3 race, incumbent Matt Fry won out over Carl Peterson 155-49.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/