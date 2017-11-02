Injured illegal alien rescued from train

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents, conducting freight train inspections, found and rescued an injured man, who was in the United States illegally.

“Crossing the border is filled with dangers for those who risk illegal entry into the United States,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent, Matthew J. Hudak. “Our specially trained agents vary their interdiction patrol tactics and stand ready to provide life-saving assistance to any person at a moment’s notice.”

While performing routine checks on a freight train, on Oct. 25, agents assigned to the Uvalde Border Patrol Station encountered a man hiding inside a gondola-style rock hauler. The man was injured and unable to get out of the container under his own power. The man was taken to Uvalde Memorial Hospital and treated for a broken wrist and a sprained ankle.

