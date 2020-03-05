Hurd’s office visits Edwards Co.

On February 26th, U.S. Representative TX-23 District Rep, Don Vasser, and Military and Veterans Liaison, Ashley Estep, were at the Claud H. Gilmer Memorial Library to film and take written accounts from veterans and veteran families of Edwards County and surrounding areas. They had a great response from our community. They reported that they normally only have a one or two veterans show up in most communities. So, they were very pleased with the response in Edwards County. The library buzzed with stories and memories all afternoon.

What is the Veterans History Project?

The Veterans History Project through the Library of Congress collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand their selfless service.

