Hunters BBQ coming Nov. 3rd

Saturday, November 3rd signals the first day of whitetail hunting season in the Hill Country.

In Rocksprings, cooks will be firing up the pits, the ladies will be fixing up some mouth watering homemade desserts and others getting ready for the annual Hunters BBQ.

After spending the day hunting, folks, visitors and locals will gather at the fairgrounds for a mouth watering bbq supper.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/