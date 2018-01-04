Herrera announces run for Texas State Representative House District 53

Natalia, Texas – Joe P. Herrera, senior business manager at a San Antonio sales and marketing agency, recently announced he’s seeking the nomination for the Texas State Representative House District 53 in the March 2018 Democratic Primary.

Joe has lived in Natalia with his wife for over 10 years. He is a graduate of Holy Cross High School in San Antonio. Joe earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and an MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University, becoming the first in his family to obtain college level degrees. Joe admits he was lucky to have access to top-quality education, not all Texan students can say the same.

