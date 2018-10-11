Heavy rains bring high water, take out fences and roads and usher in fall

Edwards County’s lands are wet, literally soaking and dripping wet. With increased chances of rain in the forecast beginning Sunday evening into Tuesday, our view was already lush green grass and we had no idea what was to come. And the torrential rains fell and fell until our little part of planet earth could hold no more.

Some reports Monday varied from 4” to 11” scattered around the area. By afternoon, draws were running. Monday evening was fairly clear with many scurrying to fix water gaps and others finding they would have to wait with flood water still running too deep and swift.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/