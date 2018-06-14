Goats, bulls and bands! Oh my!

As the time is drawing nearer for the Edwards County Fair Association to put on its annual 4th of July Celebration, organization members are still in full swing preparation mode.

The ECFA is meeting every Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Edwards County 4-H barn. There is always a need for volunteers so please feel free to attend the meetings and see how you can help out.

VIP booths have been selling quickly but there are still a couple left. Contact Katy Shanklin at 830-834-0262 for more details. There are still plenty of spots open at the fairgrounds to set up as a vendor so be sure to get ahold of Shanna McDonald at 830-719-6511 to discuss how to get your booth set up.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/