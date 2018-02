Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers are gearing up for their 2018 winter meeting. The event will be held Saturday, February 17th at the historic Cactus Hotel in San Angelo.

The Texas Sheep & Goat Raisers Association, TSGRA, office will hold an Open House on Friday, Feb.16th from 4:30 –7:00 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/