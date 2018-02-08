Gilmer Memorial Library: “Among the best in the country”

On the evening of February the 1st, the Claud H. Gilmer Memorial Library had more than enough achievements of which to be proud and boastful. Library Director Kristen Satterfield arranged the evening’s events with the help of kind hearted individuals and generous local businesses.

Hors d’oeuvres were prepared and served by Kathy Walker, owner of The Hen House Catering, as pleasurable visitation ensued. Following the delicious appetizers and friendly conversation was a grand presentation commemorating the history of our library as well as exultation of the national recognition it continuously receives. Visionaries Gary Gilmer, Carson Gilmer, Norman Plemons, Nick Gallegos and Kathy Walker explained that 2018 marks 20 years since the vision for our community’s library was born.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/