Get Ready to Rodeo!

It’s that time of year! Rodeo season is right around the corner and the Edwards County Horse Club has the 2018 junior rodeos scheduled for this summer. So mark your calenders for the following dates:

May 19th; June 16th; July 14th; July 28th and the Finals on August 11th.

Books will be open from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the rodeos will begin at 6 p.m.

Several changes are coming to the Horse Club this year, including age divisions. Lead Line class will remain 6 years of age and under. The other age groups will be 7 to 10 years, 11 to 14 years and a 15 to 19 years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/