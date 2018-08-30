Fun, food and rodeo this weekend

The Rocksprings/Edwards Volunteer Fire Department has a fun filled Saturday, September 1st planned for their Annual Fish Fry, Goat Roping & Rodeo. Food, rodeo and dance are offered for the Department’s annual fundraiser at the Edwards County Fairgrounds.

First event of the day is the Goat Roping at 2:00 p.m. #HeeGone Goat Roping Productions will provide the stock. Sounds like a fun event!

