Freedom from Religion Foundation asks for rescinding of Ten Commandments plaque

Edwards County Judge Souli Shanklin and members of the commissioners court received a letter last week urging the commissioners to rescind its August 14th vote to place the Ten Commandments in the County Courthouse. In his letter, Patrick Elliott of the Foundation cited several cases where the displays have been struck down in the courts. Essentially, he claims the display as religious and is a violation of church and state. On the other hand, in 2005 in the Van Orden V. Perry about a monument of

The Ten Commandments on a Texas courthouse lawn, Chief Justice William Rehnquist said “According to Judeo-Christian belief, the Ten Commandments were given to Moses by God on Mt. Sinai. But Moses was a lawgiver as well as a religious leader. And the Ten Commandments have an undeniable historical meaning,” In the ruling, the Supreme Court ruled, by a vote of 5 to 4, that the display was constitutional.

