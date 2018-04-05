Franco, Ruiz and Richards earn first place medals at District Junior High Meet

Rocksprings JH competed in their District Track and Field Meet at Nueces Canyon on March 29th.

Girls:

Mia Franco 1st in the 2400 m and 1600 m

Rebecca Ruiz 1st in Shot Put and 2nd in Discus

Va’Rinna Lopez 6th in the 100 m, 5th in the 200 m, 5th in the 400 m, and 4th in the Long Jump

Jacelynn Venegas 2nd in the Shot Put

Vivica Munoz 5th in the Shot Put

