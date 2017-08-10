Former teacher,Callie Hough, takes on helm of new RISD Principal

Callie (Caesar) Hough is officially the new principal of the Rocksprings Independent School District. Ms. Hough is a spirited, animated, and energetic young woman who will no doubt add zest and liveliness to RISD. As a former elementary school teacher here in the last school year she already has a positive reputation and is familiar with the staff, children, and the city.

Ms. Hough, when asked where she is from, remarked, “Everywhere!” She is a small town girl with an outlook as big as Texas. As a student herself, Ms. Hough attended college at both Schreiner University and Sam Houston State University. Afterwards, she taught school for five years in Center Point, Texas.

Ms. Hough has been familiar with Rocksprings for almost all of her life. “My family has hunted here for 20 years,” Ms. Hough stated. Hunting is also a favorite past time of hers, along with being outdoors. “I love to do anything outdoors

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/