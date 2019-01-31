The Forge, a dream come true for many

If Rocksprings had a community bucket list, we can finally check off having a gym. The Forge, located at the previously known Country Boys building, opened up yesterday! The gym is still a work in progress and under construction, but owners Chad and Kayla Talbot stated that people seem to be very excited and eager to begin working out, so they might as well open up a portion of the gym right away. Currently, gym customers are able to lift free weights but more exercising options will be made available soon. Chad has been a certified trainer and avid weightlifter for nearly a decade and is glad to be a Rocksprings business owner to continue on with his career.

