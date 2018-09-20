Flores wins Harper Cross Country Meet

With impending weather and storms headed towards the Hill Country, Harper ISD moved their high school cross country meet up a day to Friday,

September 14th. Teams from Fredericksburg, Kerrville, Llano, Medina, Junction, Blanco, Leakey, Nueces Canyon, Mason and others met before the rain set in to compete in the Jacob Krebs Cross Country Invitational Meet. Due to football, Rocksprings had one lone competitor – Chris Flores. Chris got off to a great start in the 5000 m race. Half way through the race, he had created quite a lead for himself. He finished in first with a time of 17:15, almost a minute before the 2nd place runner from Tivy High School.

