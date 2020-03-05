Flag retirement available at County Sheriff’s Office

When a U.S. flag is worn out or no longer “a fitting symbol of display,” the United States Flag Code says it should be retired in a dignified way, preferably burned and buried. During the week of March 9 - 13, flags that are torn, tattered, sun-bleached, or in general disrepair, may be dropped off at the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office located at 404 W. Austin Street in Rocksprings between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

