Five advance to Cross Country Track Meet

This last Monday both the Lady Angoras and Angoras competed in the Regional Cross Country meet in Corpus Christi. The Lady Angoras competed first at 10:30 and with an outstanding show case of her season long hard work Camille Harris cruised in to take the Gold Medal with the closet competition finishing almost 10 seconds behind her. Camille had a very strong race and competed at a much larger level than she has all year but didn’t let that phase her and ran to expectation, snagging the title of Regional Champion. Skylar Harris battled injury but ran strong, finishing in 5th place to get a medal and also move on.

Senior Karina Ortiz also finished in the top 6, advancing her to State as well. Karina, Camille and Skylar all did an outstanding job this year and continued to rise to every challenge I set before them. I couldn’t be more proud of their hard work and grit that they showed on the course yesterday.

