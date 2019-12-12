First Day Hike planned for Devil’s Sinkhole State

Every year scores of state parks across the United States hold “America’s First Day Hike” events and this New Year’s Day is no exception for the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area.

Those interested in the free hike event at the Devil’s Sinkhole SNA need to meet at the Rocksprings Visitors Center on the Rocksprings town square at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The hike is not especially strenuous, a mostly level walk of under two hours time. The trail is not paved and is rocky. Sturdy shoes are recommended.

