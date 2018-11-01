Fatal four car crash on Highway 41 claims Edwards, Kerr county livesdley

A devastating crash involving four vehicles on Texas Highway 41 claimed the lives of a Rocksprings infant, Cattleya Zamudio, and a driver of a pickup this past Saturday. Other injuries have also been reported including the infant’s mother,Victoriana Ramirez, who was airlifted to San Antonio for treatment, a 2nd grade Rocksprings Elementary School student, Au’Drina Fuentes and the baby’s grandfather Manuel Zamudio Sr. All injured were in serious condition

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/