Fair Association plans full weekend for PBR and events

The 4th of July Celebration will be here before we know it! Mark your calendars for June 30th and July 1st—for the 88th annual event. Official PBR Slick Rock Challenge with $20,000 added money and handmade Jerry Faulkner spurs going to the top rider. We have a few schedule changes this year. Steer riding, Jr. Bull Riding, Sr. Bull Riding and Mutton Bustin’ will be held on Friday June 30th starting at 1 p.m. Enjoy the bull riding starting at 7 p.m. then dance under the stars to the sounds of Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.

Join us Saturday for the crownings of Miss or Mister Edwards County, Old Settlers Queen at 9:30 a.m. and then the parade at 10 a.m

