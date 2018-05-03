Exercise your right to vote in City and RISD Board election May 5th

On Saturday, May 5th, the city and school elections will combine and voting will take place in the RISD administrative building. Voters who have not already cast their votes may do so from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There are two contested races for the RISD board of trustees. Incumbent Dawn Rudasill SMD 5 is being challenged by Larry Davidson. Willy Richards, incumbent SMD 4, is being challenged by Jay Magana.

