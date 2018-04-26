Evening bat flight tours resume at Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area

Bat Flight Viewing Tours have begun at the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area here in Rocksprings. Now through the end of April, the volunteers of the Devil’s Sinkhole Society will provide “pre-season” bat tours Wednesdays-Sundays and on May 2nd, the regular season bat flight tours will commence. To reserve a bat viewing tour, call 830-683-2287 or e-mail devilssinkhole@swtexas.net. Bat tours and the other tours available at the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area begin at the Rocksprings Visitors Center on the Rocksprings town square.

