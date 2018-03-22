Especially Texan: Bluebonnets

Tuesday ushered in the first day of Spring. Warm temperatures and ample rain in some areas should make Texas a showcase once again for our favorite state flower. No flower is more associated with the Lone Star State than the bluebonnet. The flower lines Texas highways during the spring, making for scenic drives across the state. Keep reading below to learn how the bluebonnet became the Texas state flower. On March 7, 1901, the Twenty-seventh Texas Legislature adopted the bluebonnet as the state flower.

The flower’s popular name derives from its resemblance to a sunbonnet. It has also been called buffalo clover, wolf flower and, in Spanish, el conejo (“the rabbit”). On March 8, 1971, the legislation was amended to include L. texensis and “any other variety of bluebonnet not heretofore recorded.” At least four other species of bluebonnet grow in Texas: L. havardii, L. concinnus, L. perennis, and L. plattensis. Contrary to various folk stories and legends claiming that the plant originated outside the state, L. texensis and L. subcarnosus are native to Texas.

