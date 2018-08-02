Edwards County Sheriff Elliott named as board director

Edwards County Sheriff Pam Elliott was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas at their 140th Annual Training Conference held in Grapevine, July 21st-24th. More than 1,500 participants were in attendance at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center where they heard outstanding speakers, had opportunities for significant and timely training sessions and visited more then 240 exhibits showcasing some of the latest technology in law enforcement.

Sheriff Elliott has been the Sheriff of Edwards County since January 2013. She distinguishes herself in her county and throughout the State as she assumes this leadership role in the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/