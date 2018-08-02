Edwards County Horse Club hosts final rodeo of series

On Saturday, July 28 at 6 p.m., despite the heat overtaking the town, over twenty contestants came out to the Rocksprings Fairgrounds to compete in the final rodeo of the 2018 series and try their hands at winning. There were several close races, but in the end, only the top boy and girl could take home the prized buckle in each age bracket. However, money was still awarded to the top times in each event.

For Lead-Line contestants winners for each event took home medals, as well as the competitors who didn’t quite make the cut this time around, but sure tried their hearts out. Contestants for the Lead-Line events were Sloan Shanklin, Olivia Bissett, Barrett Bissett, Azlyn Shanklin, Rowdy Pfluger and Lorelei Wagner.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/