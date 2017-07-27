The Edwards County Historic Commission continues editing the 1927 tornado presentation. Jaime Palacio, ECHC IT consultant, and historic commission members have been working on the final version of the PowerPoint presentation that commemorates the F5 tornado that destroyed Rocksprings on April 12, 1927. More details are to come on the eventual sale of the DVD. Stay tuned!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/