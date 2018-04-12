Edwards County EMS would like to recognize two of our medics who have recently completed certification courses. Patrick Hickey and Karrah Epperson each decided to “take the next step” in their EMS certifications. Both courses were provided by Southwest Texas EMS Training in Del Rio, Texas.

Patrick’s class, the EMT-Basic, started Aug. 28, 2017 and ended Dec. 14, 2017. The 140 hours of coursework consisted of online lecture and weekly classroom sessions. In addition to the coursework, Patrick completed an 8-hour internship in respiratory therapy and 40 hours in the emergency department at Val Verde Regional Medical Center. An additional 48 hours of EMS field internship with a minimum of 10 runs was required. In January of this year, he passed his National Registry Exam to become our newest EMT – B.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/